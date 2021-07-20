Texas’ Sarkisian says time with Alabama helped him grow

Steve Sarkisian takes over the Texas program that was supposed to ‘be back’ after they won the Sugar Bowl after the 2018 season.

They were not in the way Texas fans expect to be back.

This is Sarkisian’s third chance to be a head coach.

He was successful at Washington but struggled at USC.

Sarkisian comes to Texas after a stint as the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, and he says that’s made a big difference.

Sarkisian said, “I think I stepped on a lot of land mines as a first year head coach at Washington, as even a second time head coach at USC, and as a third time head coach and having spent three of the last five years with Nick Saban, I think I do a better job of being consistent in my aproach having a little bit more awareness for land mines and avoiding land mines or detonating land mines if that’s a better term and you move forward consistently with a really methodical aproach and it’s not about the highs and the lows, it’s about staying consistent to our aproach,”

The Longhorns first game of 2021 is September 4 at DKR-Memorial Stadium against Lousiana-Lafayette.

The first Big 12 game is September 25 against Texas Tech.