Abilene and Cooper season tickets go on sale Tuesday

ABILENE – Season tickets for the 2019 Abilene High and Cooper football seasons go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and continue through Thursday, Aug. 15.

Each team will play six games on home turf this season, including the Friday, Sept. 13, Crosstown Showdown game at Shotwell Stadium. Abilene High will get the season started at Shotwell on Friday, Aug. 30, when it hosts Amarillo Tascosa in Mike Fullen’s first game as the Eagles’ head coach. Cooper won’t play its first home game until Friday, Sept. 6, when it hosts Grapevine in the first game of head coach Aaron Roan’s second season in charge of the Cougars.

Cooper will be the home team and use the west stands for this year’s game against Abilene High, but the next week (Sept. 20) will be considered the visiting team and use the east stands for its game against Abilene Wylie.

Season tickets for both schools are $35 per ticket and those go on sale Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased at the One AISD Center (241 Pine St.) in the Athletics office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 15 (the office will be closed the morning of Aug. 15 for AISD Convocation). Season tickets will not be available after Aug. 15.

Weekly ticket sales are set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 27, three days before the Eagles’ season-opener. Here’s more information on ticket sales:

ABILENE HIGH

Home Schedule

Friday, Aug. 30 – vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 – vs. Midland Lee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 – vs. Abilene Cooper, 7:30 p.m. (visitor)

Friday, Oct. 4 – vs. L.D. Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 – vs. Haltom, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 – vs. Euless Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Weekly Ticket Sales

Weekly ticket sales will begin Tuesday, Aug. 27

Ticket Prices (Pre-Game)

Adults

General Admission – $6

Reserved – $6

Students – $4

Student tickets sold at school only. Call the school as the exact day and time of ticket sales

Ticket Prices (at Shotwell gate)

Adults and Students

General Admission – $8

Reserved – $8 (everyone must have a ticket to sit in reserved seating)

Students – $8

COOPER

Home Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6 – vs. Grapevine, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 – vs. Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. (CHS home)

Friday, Sept. 20 – vs. Abilene Wylie, 7:30 p.m. (CHS visitor; will sit in east stands)

Friday, Sept. 27 – vs. Lubbock Monterey, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 – vs. Amarillo Palo Duro, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 – vs. Lubbock High, 7:30 p.m.

Weekly Ticket Sales

Weekly ticket sales will begin Tuesday, Aug. 27

Ticket Prices (Pre-Game)

Adults

General Admission – $8

Reserved – $8

Students – $3

Student tickets sold at school only. Call the school as the exact day and time of ticket sales

Ticket Prices (at Shotwell gate)

Adults and Students

General Admission – $10

Reserved – $10 (everyone must have a ticket to sit in reserved seating)

Students – $10

General Information (applicable to both schools)

• Every person, regardless of age, must have a reserved ticket to sit in the reserved section.

• Children 4 and under are admitted free of charge into the general admission sections.

Athletic Ticket Office Hours

Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gameday – 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Shotwell Stadium Ticket Sales

Ticket sales will begin 90 minutes before kickoff

Gate Sales

Abilene High

All tickets are $8 for adults and students

Cooper

All tickets are $10 for adults and students