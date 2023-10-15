ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Time is winding down late in the fourth quarter. Abilene High needs a touchdown to win. Who do they look to? Dangerous receiver, Ryland Bradford.



The junior receiver ices the game. What’s crazy about it? Bradford caught a TD earlier that possession, but it was waved off. There’s a reason the phrase ball don’t lie exists. These are moments players dream of, and Bradford made it reality.

The Eagles are 4-0 against district opponents. They travel to Lubbock Coronado next week.