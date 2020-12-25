Eagles excited for Globe Life Park, focused on their matchup with Guyer

A week ago the Abilene High Eagles word of the week was prove.

Well they did exactly that and proved themselves in an impressive 12-7 win over North Crowley in which the Eagle defense put on a stellar performance.

The offense did what it needed to do too getting a touchdown at the right moment of the game. Now the Eagles move on to face Denton Guyer at Globe Life Field Saturday afternoon.

AHS is excited to play at a cool venue, but is even more focused on the Wildcats in this third round game.

Mike Fullen said “You know when you get in the playoffs, you want to treat your guys to be able to play in those things. It just does great things for your program because the younger guys see that. You get in the playoffs and the deeper you go, you get to play in places like that and AT&T. It’s a great venue.”

Dylan Worgull said, “It’s the best one, It’s my first time playing in any stadium that’s not either college or high school.”

Fullen said, “They’re an all around solid football team both on offense and defense. It’ll be a great test, we’ll have to play our best football to stay on the field with them, but I think we can play with them and hopefully it turns into the game we had the other night.”

Jayton Stuckey said, “They’re a hard run team, downhill football team and we’ve been pretty good on the run all year, so we’re confident going into this game.”

The Eagles and Wildcats kickoff at 3:15.