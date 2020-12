The Abilene High Eagles are still rolling in the 2020 playoffs after a win over North Crowley last Friday. You can take a look at the 12-7 score and immediately realize it was defensive game. The Eagle defense gave up a touchdown early but did in fact stand tall for the remainder of the game and put on a commendable performance.

Dylan Worgull said, "We just really came together and did our job. Really just came out and I don't think they were ready for us. I think we were just really ready for this game and we had a plan and executed it correctly and it all came out right."