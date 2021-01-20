McGee helping Eagles get on the right track

The Abilene High Eagles got back on track on Tuesday night with a victory over Midland Lee.

Jalen McGee helped lead the Eagles, just like he’s done for what seems like forever. McGee is a member of the 1,000 point club, but scoring isn’t his only skill. Head coach Justin Reese says he does a little of everything.

Justin Reese said, “Jalen’s been great this year, he’s made all the right plays, knows when we need to score, he’s guarded well, he’s got his teammates involved, he’s run the show for us and so I’m really proud of him and he deserves everything he’s got because he’s worked really hard to get where he’s at.”

Jalen McGee said, “Honestly, I couldn’t do what I did without them, they trust me with the ball and that’s all I can ask for. Coach Reese trusts me with the ball, I still find them and they find me, so that’s the way it works. This group is really special, if you were with us every day you would realize we’re more than just a team, we’re all family, we’re really a brotherhood all together.” >>

McGee and the Eagles are 4-2 in district play after Tuesday’s win. They continue the season on Friday against Frenship.