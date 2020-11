M.J. Reneau became the head volleyball coach for the Albany Lady Lions before the 2019 season. Her arrival in Albany was a homecoming for Reneau. She grew up in Shackelford County and played volleyball for the Lady Lions. As a matter of fact, her 2008 team was the last to advance to the state semifinals before the 2020 Lady Lions matched that feat.

M.J. Reneau said, "Albany, I mean, it's home. We have great community support. When we came in from our last playoff game, the streets were lined with cars, and they were honking. It was a great experience."