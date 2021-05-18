Tigers confident in their game as they continue playoffs

The Anson Tigers are on a roll. They’ve started the playoffs with two sweep victories over Winters and McCamey.

The Tigers have shown some great pitching and defense with playoff scores of 16-0 and 2-1 against Winters, as well as 6-2 and 10-2 in their series with McCamey.

Anson is confident after moving on from their first two playoff matchups and feel they’re playing their best baseball at the moment.

Mason Hagler said, “The intensity grew a tremendous amount just with the name playoffs showing up. It really gave us a jump start and the Winters series really gave us some good confidence.”

Wyatt Fladager said, “We’re feeling pretty good right now, we’re playing good team baseball. Everybody’s playing good baseball, we’re hitting the ball well, we’re seeing the ball well out of the pitchers hand.”

Head coach Scotty Nichols said, “This is a big time in their life. I try to explain that to them, they don’t really realize it right now being high school kids, but one day they’ll look back on it and be proud of what they’ve done. We’re excited about it, we’ve had two good series against two good quality teams and we look forward to the next one.”

Anson takes on Hamilton in their next playoff series.