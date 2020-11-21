Best of Sounds of the Game: Bangs

Our first Game Ball goes to Balin Valentine, who connected on 12 of 20 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and a score to help lead Wylie to a 44-14 win over Wichita Falls at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

Our second Game Ball goes to Bangs running back Ethan Sanchez. He's been unreal all year long, however, this was absurd. Sanchez rushed for 440 yards and seven touchdowns on only 14 carries to lead Bangs to a 76-23 win over Brady