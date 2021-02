RICHARDSON, Texas – Mary Hardin-Baylor and Hardin-Simmons have been picked to win the 2020-21 American Southwest Conference Football East and West Divisions, respectively, after a vote of the league's head coaches and directors of sports information, the ASC office announced on Friday (February 5).

HSU junior wide receiver Kevi Evans was voted as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while UMHB senior defensive back Jefferson Fritz was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and Cru junior kicker/punter Anthony Avila earned Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year honors.