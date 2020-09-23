Brownwood continues to improve in 2020, faces Wylie Friday

On paper, it appeared the Brownwood Lions at the very least would run into a bit of a transition year heading into 2020 simply because of losing so many key pieces on the offensive side of the ball, notably Reece Rodgers at the running back position.

Instead, the Lions have opened the year at 2-2. Those are two very good wins and two tough losses against top tier opponents.

They found a leader at the running position in Royshad Henderson coming off an incredible performance in which he rushed for 253 yards as well as three touchdowns and he’s going to help lead this team moving forward as they move closer to district play.

Sammy Burnett said, “He’s an extremely hard worker, he always has been. He could have played running back for us last year but we were blessed to have Reece Rodgers so he played his role on defense and he knew his time was coming. When it was time for him to step up, I think he set the tone early in the season in what kind of back he was going to be, he’s a very hard runner. He’s not a big kid but is a very hard runner and very physical runner and he’s determined to go and get every inch that he can. I think it’s his work ethic and determination that carries him to success.”

Royshad Henderson said, “What you can expect from me is to keep on pushing, just trying to keep everything on the table, just trying to lead and have the best season we can in Brownwood with the fans and our families. We just constantly keep pushing, understand the agenda for each week, and we just continue to keep grinding throughout insane times like now.”

In classic 2020 fashion, the Brownwood Lions will play their fifth game of the season this Friday when they try to go 3-2 facing their rival, the Wylie Bulldogs.

The only strange thing about this is that it’s Wylie’s first game of the season. Needless to say, just another classic example of how strange this year has gone. Brownwood kicks off against Wylie at Gordon Wood Stadium at 7:30 PM on Friday.