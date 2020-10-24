Class 4A Highlights and Scores: Week 9

The first Game Balle goes to Wylie Quarterback Balin Valentine who led the Bulldogs offense by completing 13 of his 20 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 64 yards and another score. The Bulldogs came away with a 24-6 win at Lubbock Monterey.

The second Game Ball goes to Brownwood's Jason Jackson who had a career day with 157 yards receiving with three touchdowns. Brownwood's offense clicked thanks to Jackson's ability to find open lanes. However, the Lions would fall to Stephenville 59-34.