Card skimmer found at Brownwood gas station

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A card skimmer was found at a gas station in Brownwood Wednesday evening.

The Brownwood Police Department says a fuel service technician discovered the device at a gas station on the 1200 block of Austin Avenue while investigating why a pump’s keypad was not working. It was wired to the inside of the pump.

“It was unknown how long the device was in place or how many potential victims there could be,” a press release states.

Investigators are still working to determine who is responsible for placing the skimmer.

Anyone who has visited this gas station recently is asked to monitor their bank statements for suspicious activity and contact police if they believe they are the victim of fraud.