Cooper defeats Azle, 35-28

It didn’t come easy in Stephenville but the Cooper Cougars were able to survive and take down Azle Friday night in the Area Round, winning 35-28.

The Cougars led 28-7 at half thanks to the legs of Noah Garcia.

Garcia in the first half rushed for 223 yards and scored four times on only seven carries.

Garcia would go out temporarily due to an asthma attack that held him out until the 4th Quarter.

Azle would storm back to score 14 unanswered points before the Cooper defense stepped up.

Noah Garcia’s return to the field led to the deciding 51-yard touchdown run, his 5th of the game, to help the Cougars ezcape with a victory.

Cooper will take on the winner of Denton Ryan and Lubbock Coronado in the third round of the playoffs.