Dave Campbell’s Preview of AHS, CHS, and Wylie

The 2019 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has officially been released and has presented previews of Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie.

New Head Coach Mike Fullen and his Eagles are expected to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Eagles return 17 starters from last year’s 5-5 team. 2019 Player to Watch Eric Abbe is back to take the snaps and he’s got experience around him.

The Cooper Cougars Head Coach Aaron Roan enters his second season leading the Cooper program with high expectations. The Cougars return 15 starters from last year’s team that advanced to the 2nd round of the playoffs. The defense is going to be a strong point on this team according to Texas Football. Aeneas Favors and Brady Miller lead that group. Cooper is picked to finish second behind Lubbock Coronado in District 2-5A Division I.

The Wylie Bulldogs continue their transition into Class 5A in 2019 and the Bulldogs are trying to rebound from the programs first 0-10 season. Injuries were the biggest problem for Wylie in the 2018 season, and only four starters are back from last year. During the spring, Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said after you go 0-10 there are no returning starters. Wylie is picked in 5th in 2019.