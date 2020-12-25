Eastland’s Behren Morton is the BCH Sports Player of the Year

He was a four-year starter. He led the Eastland Mavericks to multiple playoff runs. And now Behren Morton is the 2020 BCH Sports Player of the Year.

Behren Morton said, “I just want to say thank you to the Eastland community and to my teammates, they’ve been there for me from day one. This is just something little that I can reflect on.”

For his senior season, Behren Morton turned his attention from the five sports he played to focus on the sport he loved, preparing for one final run in high school before moving on to the next level.

Behren Morton said, “I think coming from a small town and getting to play four other sports helps you with competition, just competing. That’s a big thing in football. I really took into getting invested in the weight room and got bigger and faster. I’m just really thankful for what the coaches have done this last year.”

The four-star recruit, a 6’3 195 pound senior, put up eye-popping numbers in 2020.

Behren Morton said, “Going back to last year, a first round exit is something Eastland is not known for. Going into two-a-days we always had a chip on our shoulder that people are now thinking that Eastland football is something we don’t take seriously anymore. At the end of the day we won some games that were won from grit.”

He threw for 3,613 yards and 37 touchdowns while also featuring his dual-threat capabilities with 893 yards rushing on 130 carries, scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Eastland Head Coach James Morton said, “It’s really neat, I always reflect on the program first and I think it’s a great testimony to our program and to our players and to our coaching staff and that being your son adds extra flavor to it that makes it special for sure.”

Behren Morton also had the opportunity to play one final season under his father, Head Coach James Morton, leading the Mavericks to the State Quarterfinals.

Behren Morton said, “He’s been a great role model on and off of the field. He’s showed me a lot outside of football too and I’m really thankful for that. He’s already talked to all of the leaders and he’s hard nosed and I’ve always known that. I’m really excited for what the Mavericks hold in the years to come.”

And while Behren Morton’s success is far from a surprise, he continued to find ways of turning our heads with his jaw-dropping performances time and time again in 2020.

James Morton said, “I’ve always said through the whole recruiting process I want him to grow up to be a great young man, get a college degree, and impact others along the way.”

The future college football star and Stranger Things guest star hopeful

Behren Morton said, “Maybe if Hopper comes back I could be his step-son or something.”

Has so much in store moving forward and 2020 was just a sample size of big things to come for the Eastland senior.

Congratulations to Behren Morton, the 2020 BCH Sports Player of the Year.