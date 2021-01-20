Garcia’s athleticism carrying over from gridiron to the hardwood

Head Coach Brian Conover’s improved to 3-0 in district play with a victory over the Wylie Bulldogs.

Noah Garcia was the leading scorer for Cooper with 26 points on the night. Garcia wasn’t around for the start of basketball season because he was busy running the ball for the football team. He’s here now, and Garcia has started making an impact immediately.

Bryan Conover said, “It’s really amazing to me how he can just walk off a football field and pick up a basketball and don’t lose anything. Credit to him because he plays year round, I’m sure he takes it kind of easy during football season playing basketball, but during the summer he lives in the gym and loves it, he wants to be good at it. He practices, he plays hard and he’s a special kid.”

Noah Garcia said, “It’s a great feeling. It just shows how hard I’ve been working. I just thank my trainers and every one behind me.”

The Cougars are in first place in District 4-5A. They play Lubbock Cooper in the Lubbock area on Friday night.