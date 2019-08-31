Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
1 dead after SUV gets trapped under 18-wheeler in Nolan Co.
Top Stories
Texas teams with Bumble to crack down on ‘cyber flashing’
Texas man pleads guilty in 2012 so-called honor killing
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Semi driver pulled after truck falls 40 feet from Lufkin overpass
Old Abilene fire station getting new life
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Class A Scores and Highlights
Top Stories
Class 2A Scores and Highlights
Top Stories
Class 3A Scores and Highlights
Class 4A Scores and Highlights
Class 5A Scores and Highlights
AHS falls to Amarillo Tascosa, 19-14
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 28 de Agosto, 2019
H-E-B retira helados de más de 100 tiendas de Texas debido a contaminación por metales
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Agosto, 2019
Pareja de Abilene arrestada luego de que análisis a menores de 1 y 9 años dieron positivo por metanfetamina
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian targets Florida
Goldthwaite High
Class 2A Scores and Highlights