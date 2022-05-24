ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott says an 18-year-old shooter ‘horrifically’ killed 14 students and a teacher after running into an elementary school in Uvalde and opening fire Tuesday afternoon.

During a press conference that being held in Abilene for unrelated reasons, Greg Abbott detailed the shooting, saying 18-year-old Uvalde High School senior Salvador Romas entered Robb Elementary School armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, shooting and killing the students and the teacher.

Romas is also deceased. Abbott says he believes he was killed by responding officers, two of whom were shot during the altercation. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

Abbott says Romas acted, “horrifically — incomprehensively” and that the entire state of Texas is in mourning over the lives lost.

Uvalde police and Uvalde ISD are now investing the shooting, with aid from statewide resources.

Romas also allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before entering the school.

The motive behind the shooting is not known at this time.

Watch the full press conference from Governor Abbott above.