Russell Lucas accepts Head Coach position in Sweetwater

Sunday afternoon Sweetwater announced it would be hiring Hamlin Head Coach Russell Lucas as its new Athletic Director and Head Coach.

Sweetwater released the following statement: “Sweetwater ISD is excited to recommend and welcome Russell Lucas as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. As the 2019 winner of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Coaching Beyond the Game Award, we look forward to what the Lucas family brings before, during, and after the game to the students and community of Sweetwater!”

Lucas was the head coach of the Pied Pipers since 2008. He missed the playoffs his first year with Hamlin, but has made it to the postseason every year since 2009 including a state championship appearance in 2019.

Hamlin was stand alone or co-district champs eight different times with Lucas as head coach and had six seasons with 10 wins or more. Lucas is ready for his next chapter.

Lucas said, “My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Sweetwater Mustang family. It is an honor to be chosen to lead such a storied program. We look forward to working with the entire community in having a positive impact on the young people of Sweetwater ISD.”

Sweetwater says they have a board meeting planned for March 23 to act on his contract.