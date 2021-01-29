Haskell Maidens pumped to continue successful campaign, face Anson Friday night

The Haskell Maidens are in the middle of an impressive season with a 17-2 record. Those two losses came from class 5A school Wichita Falls Rider. Haskell is in undefeated in district play and looks to win the title with two remaining games. Head coach Michael Skelton says his team is full of experience.

Skelton said, “We haven’t changed anything, we graduated one kid last year and we had the core of our girls coming back, so there’s a comfort level in the stuff that we do, in fact I think our defense is better than it was last year just because of that comfort level. We brought four out of five starters back, so there’s a lot of experience on the floor right now.”

The Maidens have picked up more and more confidence as the season has gone on. They players know they can depend on each other and have established strong chemistry through the year.

Delaney Hanson said, “I just think we have good friendships on and off the court, we read each other well, we know everybody’s mood, we know who’s hot that game, we know the right passing lane and everything.”

Gabriella Skelton said, “I personally like that we can talk to each other and tell each other, hey we need to calm down, we need to get it together, just keep our eyes up and slow down, don’t let other teams speed us up.”

Haskell takes on Anson Friday evening at home. If the Maidens win it, they clinch the district title, but Skelton knows him and the team have to stay focused.

Skelton said, “We gotta show up Friday night and we gotta show up Tuesday night when we go to Stamford. It’s not a done deal yet. Mathematically, we can still share this. We gotta take care of out business before we can start hanging banners.”