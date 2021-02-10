Ashlynn continues Brooke’s Jim Ned legacy stepping into spotlight as young leader

A year ago, the Jim Ned Lady Indians were led by point guard Brooke Galvin and lost her to graduation after a successful season.

Now her younger sister Ashlynn Galvin steps into the spotlight as a sophomore point guard, she’s thankful to be continuing her sister’s legacy.

Ashlynn Galvin said, “We were best friends no matter what, It’s been hard without her, but with the team it’s just been a lot of chemistry and being able to walk in her footsteps and trying to keep her legacy and keep going is just such a blessing and I’m so thankful to be able to have a sister like that to follow.”

Now others may see it as her trying to follow in Brooke’s footsteps, but as her team puts it and head coach Hunter Cooley puts it, you gotta remember that you’re your own player and that’s how they see her.

Head Coach Hunter Cooley said, “She started from the jump as a freshman. She was our defensive stopper last year and she carried her own. It wasn’t Brooke’s little sister, it’s Ashlynn for us.”

Ashlynn has always enjoyed playing the game of basketball, but this year she’s competing for two things in particular.

Ashlynn said, “My aunt actually has breast cancer and this year I’ve decided to play for her and devote my time and practice and everything to her to show that I support her, that she has someone behind her working for her and not only that, but I play for the one above of course. He blessed me with this ability and it’s been so cool

Ashlynn is now ready to help lead the Jim Ned Lady Indians to a successful postseason run.