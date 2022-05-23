LUBBOCK, Texas— No. 5 Texas Tech baseball took on a win against Oklahoma on Saturday at home for Senior Day. Head Coach Tim Tadlock shared his thoughts on the seniors’ performance for Saturday’s game.

“Those guys have been really good players. They’re going to continue to be really good players. I’m awfully proud of them.”

Seniors Easton Murrell went 2-for-3, Kurt Wilson 2-for-5, and Chase Hampton 2-for-3. The team hit three home runs in inning four.

Tadlock said it was the most important win for seniors considering none of the team wanted to lose their last game at home. Tadlock also shared, aside from Saturday’s win, the team is reliable both on and off the field.

The Red Raiders (36-18; 15-9) closed the regular season and eared the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 championship. The Big 12 tournament is set to begin Wednesday, March 25 against Kansas State at 4:00 p.m.