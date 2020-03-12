Texas tops Wildcats in first meeting between two schools

AUSTIN – Texas Baseball improved to 14-3 overall and 10-1 at home (UFCU Disch-Falk Field) following Wednesday night’s 9-1 win over Abilene Christian (7-8).

This was the first meeting on the diamond between the two schools.

The Longhorns scored single runs in the first and second before breaking through in the third inning with four runs, including a solo home run by Zach Zubia. UT added three more runs in its fourth, two coming home on a single to left field by Murphy Stehly.

ACU broke UT’s shutout bid in the eighth on Colton Eager’s RBI triple off the wall in deep right-center field. Ryne Randle, who singled to center and reached second on the center fielder’s error, scored on the hit.

The Wildcats registered five hits all game with the other four hits courtesy of Tommy Cruz, Mitchell Dickson and Alexei Cazarin.

ACU pitching held the Longhorns scoreless over the last four frames. Genner Cervantes tossed 2.0 shutout frames with three strikeouts, and he was followed to the mound by Ben Johnson (2K), Owen Cuffe (1K) and Zach Smith (1K).

Smith, a graduate of Abilene Wylie HS, struck out Stehly to end the eighth for a 1-2-3 inning.

The Wildcats are scheduled to return to home action this weekend (Fri. – Sun). with a three-game home series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Game times are 6:05 p.m