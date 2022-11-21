If it were easy, everyone would do it.

The Wylie Bulldogs came from behind on Friday night to beat Colleyville Heritage by the final of 50 to 40.

The Bulldogs trailed by 10 with five minutes to go, and rallied with three touchdowns to pick up the thrilling win.

This is the first time since 2016 that the Bulldogs are playing on Thanksgiving weekend in the playoffs.

It was pretty common in the past, but the drought makes even more sweet to get some football with their turkey.

Clay Martin said, “This is a great week. It always has been. Very few teams get to be in this situation and play football on Thanksgiving week. It’s always been a special time. It’s a time that you can reflect and think about family and friends and also about football and coming up here and preparing. It’s always been one of the funnest weeks fo the year.”

Wyatt Edmiston said, “It’s awesome to be able to set new records and set new precedents and make a legacy, be the first team to do it in a long time. The first team to do it in 5A. It feels good to be the team to do it.”

The Bulldogs face Canutillo in the regional quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Wylie and Canutillo meet in Fort Stockton at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs are riding a seven-game winning streak.