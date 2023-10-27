ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – For the first time since 2016, the Abilene High Eagles are district champions after beating Amarillo High, 24-14.

Amarillo High controlled the tempo early in the game but could not score.

The Sandies missed a field goal on their first possession and threw an interception in the end zone on their second possession.

Abilene High got their offense going in the second quarter. Brayden Henry scored on a 36-yard run to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Amarillo High finally got on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run to tie it at 7-7.

The Eagles answered with another touchdown run by Henry late in the first half.

Amarillo High tied it right before the half on a kickoff return at 14.

Abilene High’s defense pitch a shutout in the second half, and the offense controlled the tempo of the game.

In the third quarter, the Eagles kicked a field goal and it was Chad Lara who put the game away with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Mike Fullen, Abilene High Head Football Coach

Abilene High finishes the regular season 8-2 overall, and 6-0 in district play.

The Eagles are open next week and playoffs start the following week.