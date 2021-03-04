The Abilene High Lady Eagles are ready to go after losing the 2020 season

Abilene High pitcher Maddie Perez said, “I’m really excited to pick up where last year ended.”

Last season ended with the Abilene High Lady Eagles ranked as one of the top ten teams in the state.

They didn’t get to make a run at the state title, and that is on the minds of some returning players and coaches as the new season gets underway.

Head coach Jim Reese said, “That really hurt them, because they felt like that was an opportunity that they might never have again. It really is important for them to enjoy this thing, because you don’t know when it’s going to be taken away.”

Many of the Lady Eagles have been playing together for years in leagues outside of school, and they say having that time to build chemistry will go a long way in having success on the field this season.

The Lady Eagles Laney Carr said, “Either playing with each other or against each other. Now that we’re actually together I feel like we’re better and stronger than ever, since we’ve had that connection since we were so little.”

Tea Jiminez added, “I have girls out here that I play with on my select team, but most of them that I play with now I’ve known since I was eight.”

The Lady Eagles startedthe 2021 season with a 5-1 record and went 4-1 in a recent tournament.

Some of the players say having success early on in the season has helped them gain a great deal of confidence.

Carr said, “This tournament really opened up our eyes to be like, wow we can actually go somewhere. Especially as a team with the ability that we have. I’m very excited to see where this team takes us.”

Reese said, “We knew Maddie was probably our ace coming back and she pitched really well. She’s just now getting into throwing enough where she feels confident.”

Perez added, “At first I was really really nervous, but now I’m just like really grateful to have the chance to have this position.”

Nothing can change the past, but coach Reese says the hard work and focus his team shows on a daily basis can put them in a position to be a tough team to face once playoff time rolls around.

Reese said, “We believe we can beat anybody, with humility, with confidence, but not ever getting cocky. So that kind of attitude I think they really buy into.”

Jimenez said, “I think that we could go very far. As long as we stick together I think we’ll be fine.”

The Lady Eagles continue the season in the McKinney Tournament this weekend.

District starts on March 9 at home against Odessa Permian.