The Abilene High open week was very productive

Abilene High are coming off their open week, and they continues District 2-6A play on Friday night after not playing last week.

Some teams change things up in the open week and let their players take it easy.

Others keep the schedule the same, so the players and coaches can keep the same routine.

The Eagles did the latter, and head coach Mike Fullen likes what he saw from his guys.

Fullen said, “In a bye week, the treadmill slows down a little bit. We tried to keep everything as normal and game-like as far as we set our week. We got some really good work in. I guess we could say we pitted our car, a little bit, and now, we are ready to get it back in the race. We feel like we’ve done some things that’ll make us better. We really just focused on us. We focused on our fundamentals were huge. That’ll be the tell tale. Are we better coming out of the bye week as we were before going into the break. That’ll be the real test on Friday night.”

The Eagles play Frenship this week in Little Southwest Conference play.

Abilene High is 1-1 in district. Frenship is 1-2.