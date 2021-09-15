The ACU defense took big strides forward in victory over Louisiana College

The ACU Wildcats rebounded from their Week 1 loss to SMU with a demolition of the Louisiana College Wildcats on Saturday.

The 62 points on offense is good, but the fact that the defense dominated play was a really good sign.

ACU held Louisiana College to 185 total yards and only one touchdown.

Head coach Adam Dorrel says there is a lot to like in what he saw on Saturday.

Dorrel says, “I thought our open field tackling was obviously better than it was week one. That was the big thing. Number two, is not giving up the big deep balls like we did at SMU. I thought our run fits were really good. We did a good job for the most part of stopping their run. Again it’s just, only thing from a defensive stand point is turnovers. It starts with the pass rush. You gotta get that guy off his stop, change his arm angle. We’re doing a really good job of getting after the football. The second and third guy on what we call the pop strip and we just can’t get that ball to come out right now.”

ACU tries to keep things rolling on Saturday.

The Wildcats host UT-Permian Basin at 6 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.