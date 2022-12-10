The ACU Wildcats men’s basketball team is back home in Moody this weekend, after coming off an 81-64 loss against the Kansas State Wildcats down in Manhattan, Kansas.

Saturday the Wildcats hosted the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for a conference game.

Wildcats Hunter-Jack Madden got the scoring game started with a three on the first possession feed from Damien Daniels.

ACU put up 36-18 with only 2:31 left to play in the first half. The thrill of this game kept on coming as the Wildcats were able to beat the Lions, 83-64.

Immanuel Allen scored a career-high of 19 points on an efficient 4-7 while also going 10-11 at the free throw line.

Hunter-Jack Madden, Ali Abdou Dibba, and Tobias Cameron all reached double figure scoring in this game. On the other hand, Joe Pleasant reached his first double digits with 15 points of the year.

Up next for the Wildcats, they’ll hit the road to face the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners.