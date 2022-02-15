The ACU women are returning to the Teague Center on Thursday night for their one and only game of the week.

The Wildcats enter the game tied with Sam Houston State in 4th place with a 7-6 record in conference play.

The top four teams in the conference go straight to the Western Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal, so that’s the most ideal position to be in when the season ends.

Wildcats head coach Julie Goodenough said, “Yeah for sure you wanna finish in the top four, we’ve been holding onto that number four spot for about three weeks now. I feel like our destiny is really in our hands. Like we’re in control of remaining in the top four and we just gotta take care of business one game at a time. We’ve got a big challenge this week. We only have one game this week. We need to exhaust ourselves preparing for that game and take care of business at home. You have to win at home. Ya know, I think those are the losses that are gonna come back to haunt us. Ya know you’ve gotta be able to finish people off in your own house.”

The Wildcats host Sam Houston State on Thursday night at the Teague Center at 6 p.m.