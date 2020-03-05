The ACU Women picked up a huge victory on Tuesday night against Stephen F. Austin.

As a matter of fact, the Wildcats put a beating on the Lady Jackets to knock them out of first place and put themselves in a great position for a double bye in the conference tournament.

That said, the Wildcats still have work to do.

ACU head coach Julie Goodenough said, “This was such a huge win for us because it’s our last game at home. It’s our last game at home for our seniors, and what a way for them to go out with those memories. It’s not over. We’ve got a game on Saturday that is just as important as this game. Fortunately, we’ll be able to recover while everyone else is playing, and then we’ve got to get right back to what do we need to do before our last game before we go down to the tournament.”

The Wildcats are in a second place tie with Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State.

They can share the crown with a win on Saturday, and a New Orleans loss in one of the last two games.