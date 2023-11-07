It’s playoff time across the state of Texas!

The Abilene High Eagles are back in the postseason for the fourth season in a row.

When head coach Mike Fullen took over the program, he made sure everyone know that postseason trips were the minimum expectation at Abilene High, again.

Now that they are back, what is different during the week? What is the environment like?

Fullen said, “You appreciate the opportunity that you earned to get into the playoffs. The air is a little cleaner. Everything is just a little nicer. There’s a little more zip, pop! There is a finality to everything. That’s probably the biggest deal. Your not guaranteed of anything.”

The Eagles get the 2023 playoffs started on Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.

El Paso Hanks is coming to town. The winner is the bi-district champion.