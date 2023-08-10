ANSON, Texas (BCH Sports) – The second year of the Cory McCombs era continues, and the Tigers are looking to improve on last year’s two-win season.

McCombs says his team is young but faster, and that will help. Even better, they are loaded with returners from a young team, the Tigers say that is going to help a lot.

“We’ve got seven seniors this year, but they all played last year. The most experienced is really our junior class because there’s about five of those juniors that played as freshman and sophomore,” said head coach Cory McCombs. “The juniors and seniors together, we’re really looking for them for leadership, their varsity experience to carry us into what we hope a very successful year,” McCombs added.

Senior Esy Maldonado said, “This season our group is a lot closer together as a family. We have a lot of bonds inside and outside the field house. So, we hold each other accountable from seniors to the sophomores on our team, we all hold each other accountable. I think we have a good class.”

The Tigers are working to expand the playbook, and the fact that the players are experienced will help get that done.

Anson opens on the road against Seymour.