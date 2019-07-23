The Anson Tigers talk football with David

BCH Sports Director David Robinett went on the road to visit the Anson Tigers football team.

The Tigers are coming off their first season in Class 3A and said they are looking forward to turning heads again in 2019.

“It’s really important having that experience, especially when it comes down for our district championship and a playoff game so it’s very important to us,” Anson Quarterback Drew Hagler said.

“I can’t have any those numbers without the guys blocking or catching the ball for me and they do a great job making key blocks and just finding space in the open field. Our lineman don’t get enough credit, they do a great job finding a man to block and making plays,” Hagler said.

Anson opens their season against Hamlin August 30th.