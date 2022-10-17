The Albany Lions are the highest ranked team in the Big Country in the Harris Ratings this week.

The Lions jumped up to number two in Class 2A Division II.

The Hawley Bearcats are next at number three in Class 2A Division I. Four area schools, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, Stamford, are in the Division I rankings this week.

CLASS 5A DIV. II

12)Wylie

CLASS 4A DIV. I

12)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

14)Breckenridge

CLASS 3A DIV. II

15)Comanche

23)Early

CLASS 2A DIV. I

3)Hawley

8)Cisco

9)Coleman

23)Stamford

CLASS 3A DIV. II

2)Albany

21)Roscoe