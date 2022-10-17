The Albany Lions are the highest ranked team in the Big Country in the Harris Ratings this week.
The Lions jumped up to number two in Class 2A Division II.
The Hawley Bearcats are next at number three in Class 2A Division I. Four area schools, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, Stamford, are in the Division I rankings this week.
CLASS 5A DIV. II
12)Wylie
CLASS 4A DIV. I
12)Brownwood
CLASS 3A DIV. I
14)Breckenridge
CLASS 3A DIV. II
15)Comanche
23)Early
CLASS 2A DIV. I
3)Hawley
8)Cisco
9)Coleman
23)Stamford
CLASS 3A DIV. II
2)Albany
21)Roscoe