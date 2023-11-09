INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL has officially reached the halfway point of the 2023 season.

The Week 10 schedule is a 14-game slate with four teams on bye, including the top two teams in each conference, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Our Marquee Matchup pits the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars for a 1 p.m. kickoff at EverBank Stadium. San Francisco aims to snap a three-game skid, while Jacksonville looks to extend a five-game winning streak.

Jaguars’ senior reporter and Westwood One Radio’s J.P. Shadrick joins host Chris Hagan to talk about how Jacksonville turned the season around after a 1-2 start.

The NFL slate features another international game, as the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots travel to Frankfurt. It’s the second consecutive week that NFL teams will square off in Germany. We’ll check in with the Patriots.

Plus: the Raiders and interim head coach Antonio Pierce host the Jets, a look at the rest of this week’s schedule and Jarrett Payton’s weekly picks.

