Big Game Bound Week 7: Battle of the unbeatens

The Oct. 22, 2020, episode of Big Game Bound has ended. Above, watch it on demand.

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” we previewed the three biggest games of Week 7 in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans square off in a battle of unbeatens. Cory Curtis joined us from Nashville to talk about what the Titans have to do to stay undefeated.

Jarrett Payton was back to talk about the Chicago Bears’ Monday night matchup against the L.A. Rams. He also revealed his top three defensive players in the NFL this season.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a bye week. Our Seahawks correspondent, AJ McCord, told us if the bye week came at a good time. The Seahawks are the last undefeated team in the NFC, and they travel to Arizona on Sunday.

Our Big Guest is the csarina of the zoom call. Annie Agar explained how her Big Ten Zoom spoofs came about and why she added the NFL to her hit list. We also checked in with the wizard of odds, Kenny White, from Las Vegas.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.