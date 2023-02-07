CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Every Super Bowl has a story or a moment that defines that game for generations to come. Some of those moments are now enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. That’s where Super Bowl glory lives on, with a key play now enshrined from a past Glendale, Arizona Super Bowl.

“The best thing that happened for this new, merged league was that the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II but the AFL teams from the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl III and Super Bowl IV so when they went into that merged league in 1970, the championship games were tied,” Jon Kendle, the Vice President of Museum and Archives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame told FOX 8.



This year marks the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl VII, it remains the pinnacle of the NFL.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: First row, U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) is presented with a jersey by current team owner Stephen Ross (3rd L) as members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, head coach Don Shula (R), quarterback Bob Griese (L), running back Larry Csonka (4th L) and other members look on during an East Room event August 20, 2013 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Obama hosted the undefeated 1972 Super Bowl champions who didnt get the chance to be honored at the White House back then. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Miami Dolphins, 1972, the undefeated season. Everybody in Pro Football strives for perfection,” Kendle shared.

27 Jan 1988: Quarterback Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins fields questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XXII against the Denver Broncos at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Redskins won the game, 42-10. Mandatory Credit: Mike

Super Bowl XXII was the Doug Williams Super Bowl. The Washington Redskins quarterback led his team to an unprecedented 35 points in the second quarter giving the Redskins a 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos.



“Ultimately, he won Super Bowl MVP, so first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl, to win that Super Bowl and then named MVP of that Super Bowl.”



And who could forget one of the last Glendale, Arizona Super Bowls, February 3, 2008, the David Tyree catch?

David Tyree (R) of the New York Giants catches the ball before Asante Samuel (L) of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium 03 February 2008 in Glendale, Arizona. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

“Ultimately, Eli Manning scrambling around the in the backfield, throws one up, David Tyree comes down with it, pins it on the side of his helmet with Rodney Harrison draped all over him and really was the one blemish in an otherwise perfect dynasty that the New England Patriots had throughout the 2000s,” Kendle shared.

New York Giants David Tyree celebrates after scoring the secong touchdown against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona 03 February 2008. The Giants won 17-14. AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s in store for Super Bowl 57? Only time will tell, but whatever it is, it will certainly have a nice ‘ring’ to it.

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The most watched Super Bowl in history belongs to Super Bowl 49, that was back in 2015 when the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 and it happened in Glendale.