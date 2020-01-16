Former 49ers president says this team is a ‘very special group’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The hype is real for the San Francisco 49ers as they prep for the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Former 49ers President and CEO Carmen Policy told KRON4’s J.R. Stone that the Niners team this year could be the start of something much bigger.

Policy was with the 49ers during their five championships.

“The present day Niners remind me of the team that ultimately was coming together under Bill Walsh, but I think they’re more talented.”

That from five-time Super Bowl champion and former 49ers president and general manager Carmen Policy, who showed off his five Super Bowl rings on Wednesday while talking football.

“I think this group has touched the heart of the fans of the Bay Area and even fans outside the Bay Area who are even rooting for other teams,” Policy said. “They got personality, they’re fun to follow, they’re really a very special group that make each other better both on the field and off the field. I don’t know how you beat something like that.”

While Policy enjoys reminiscing about his Super Bowl years with the 49ers, he described the moment in last week’s game that he had never seen before.

Nick Bosa was on the ground just laying there after he sacked Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins. Fans didn’t know if Bosa had the wind knocked out of him or if he was badly injured.

“You heard the fans cheering ‘Bosa! Bosa!’ and you heard what he said. He was adorable,” Policy said. “He said ‘I just laid there and listened to it for a while, I kind of liked it’, never have I seen anything like wishing him to stand up and be totally healed.”

But while Policy might sound like he’s all for the 49ers as they take on the Packers, he’s not saying one way or another who he wants to win.

The former 49ers executive’s son, Ed Policy, is the chief operating officer for the Packers.

“I try tip-toeing around it because I don’t want to say anything that’s disloyal to the 49ers or disloyal to the community,” Policy said. “But by the same token, he is my son.”