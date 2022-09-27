The Abilene High Eagles righted the ship on Friday night with a 37-7 victory over the Monterey Plainsmen.

The defense was outstanding in Abilene High’s district opener.

They intercepted a pass and returned it for a score, recovered a fumble, and the Black Shirts held Monterey’s offense to just 150 total yards.

They smothered the Plainsmen and led the way as Abilene High opened district with a big win.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “You guy yourself a little time knowing that the defense is going to make them work to score and keep giving opportunities to the offense. That’s what your defense’s job is defend and get the ball back and keep feeding it to your offense. Our guys have done a really good job of that. I know those guys, players and coaches, take a lot of pride in playing good defense.”

Abilene High is headed north on Friday night to take on District 2-5A favorite Amarillo Tascosa.

The Rebels are coming off an easy victory over arch rival Amarillo High.

They kick it at 7 p.m.