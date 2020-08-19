The Casey Pearce era is underway in Breckenridge

The Breckenridge Buckaroos go into the 2020 season under new head coach Casey Pearce. Pearce graduated from Breckenridge and was also a player for the Buckaroos. Having already experienced the town and knowing its culture, Pearce says he’s ready to lead this team to success.

Pearce said, “It’s exciting to be at this place. It means a lot to me. I’ve been here with my family since 1977 and I grew up in this stadium and this field house. I just want to see it excel and I want this whole program to excel.”

Breckenridge junior Henry Johnson said, “It’s huge because he knows this community and he’s with us, he knows where we’ve been, he’s played here, graduated here and he’s ready to go win some football games. We’re all in and ready to go.”

The Buckaroos will look to improve from the 2019 season under new leadership. They know what they have to work on in order to have a winning campaign. The team’s message for this year is simple.

Breckenridge senior Jonathan Trejo said, “I think we need to whip as much butt and win as much games as possible and get the work done out there. Being explosive with our hands and being able to get off of them, extend our hands completely and control the other side.”

Breckenridge senior Jonas Arellano said, “I feel like it’s a perfect offensive and defensive scheme for this team, we’re gonna pound the ball and we’re some quick small dudes but I feel like it’s gonna work well. Win every game, I feel like that’s every team’s mentality and that’s for sure our mentality, especially since coach Pearce has been here.”

Breckenridge begins its season on the road against Jacksboro Friday, August 28th.