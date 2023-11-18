ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Clyde Bulldogs ended the Shallowater Mustangs season after a, 26-21 victory Saturday at Shotwell Stadium.

Shallowater jumped on the board first to take a 7-0 lead, but the Bulldogs put up a fight after Blake Carr’s quarterback keeper score up the middle.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Bulldogs we’re able to take the lead. Carr connected with Dai’Jon Booker across midfield for six-points. Clyde lead 13-7 at halftime.

The Mustangs scored two second half touchdowns to hang around, but Clyde held on for a five-point win.

The victory improved the Bulldogs’ record to 11-1. They face Brock next week in the regional quarterfinals.