The Comanche Indians are surprising just about everyone this season with their outstanding start.

Head coach Jake Escobar’s team improved to 3-0 on the season by beating a good Early team in Week 3 of the season.

Some of these Indians are new to winning, and Escobar says his players have to keep a level head each and every week to continue the success they have had so far this year.

Escobar said, “We have a lot to prove. Last year was 1-9, so it was tough for our kids. Most of them are back. We had three graduate that played for us, so most of them are back and they are sophomores. We’re still kind of young. This is a big win for them. Being able to handle success is hard. We’ve got to be able to handle success and failure the same way, and we aren’t there yet. Our offensive line has done a great job of handling it, but we’ve got to get better with all facets of the game.”

The challenges keep coming at the Indians.

They head to Tolar to face the undefeated Rattlers on Friday night.