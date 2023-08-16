ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The McMurry War Hawks are working hard on South Sayles.

Head coach Jordan Neal returns for his fifth season as the leader of the football program.

He and the War Hawks hit a few bumps along way to building a winner. Injuries and a lack of depth were the primary culprit.

This season the work continues for McMurry, and Neal loves what’s happening on his campus.

Head coach Jordan Neal said, “You can hear construction noises in the background right now, and I think that’s indicative of where we are as a university and as a football program. We’re under construction. We are just taking it day by day.”

Kristopher Martin added, “I think we are going to be a more explosive offense this year. Coach Neal is calling the plays now, so he’ll get us right. We’ll do what he needs us to do.”

Herman Lee said, “Well, we bring a lot of new freshmen in that I think can contribute, a lot more depth. It’ll give those of us that take a lot of snaps a break. They can come in and they can fulfill the roles.” >

Birmingham Southern is the first see what is going to be built in the next two weeks.

McMurry and the Panthers meet in Little Rock on Thursday, August 31.