Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars are coming of a rough night up in Wichita Falls against the Rider Raiders.

After the Cougars tied the game at 7, Rider scored the next 42 points and rolled to a 51 to 21 victory.

It was a bad day against a really good team, and that’s a bad combination.

The only thing the Cougars can do is learn from it and move on.

Roan said, “We want to learn and move on. There is no doubt about it. There are a lot of things we can learn from. That’s what you have to do. A lot of time, you can learn a lot about who you are as a team or individually or position group what I can do better from a loss better than from a win. We’ve got to learn. We’ve got to learn and move on. If we don’t learn from it, we are more susceptible to replicate those mistakes. We don’t want to do that. We started that on Saturday. We’ve got to learn from it. We’ve got to move on, and we’ve got to be a better football team all the way around. I’ve got to do a better job as the coach, and we’re going to work to do that.”

Cooper returns home for the first time in over a month this week.

The Cougars welcome the Amarillo Palo Duro Dons to Shotwell Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.