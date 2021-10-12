The Cooper Cougars lean on the run, but the pass game continues to improve

The Cooper Cougars are normally a running team, but they took to the air against the Yellowjackets to set the tone early.

It worked for a 20-0 lead at the break.

Chris Warren ended up with 189 yards passing in the game, and he threw three touchdown passes.

Aaron Roan says he liked what he saw from the passing game on Friday night.

Roan said, “We felt like they were going to force us to do that. We had planned and prepared for a packed box and be able to execute in the passing game, and we were able to do that. That softened them up a little bit, and we were able to compliment that by running the football in the second half. It still comes down to execution. You have to be able to execute at a high level. I feel like we were able to do that. That’s a compliment to our kids. We have a plan in, and they executed the plan, and it came out in our favor. That was real good to see was them execute that plan and make plays in the run game or the passing game and complimenting the guys up front, as well.”

Cooper hits the road for the first time in four weeks to take on Fort Worth Brewer on Friday night.

The Bears are 3-0 in district, and the Cougars are 1-1 in district play.

They kick it off at 7 p.m.