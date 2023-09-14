ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are coming off a victory for the first time, and they offensive line helped lead the way.

The Cougars line is filled with new starters this season, and Friday night was their best night, by far.

They plowed the wya for 366 yards rushing by running back Daniel Bray, and over 500 total yards.

It was a great night in the trenches, and the linemen were pleased with their performance.

Xanaan Fletcher said, “Makes me feel amazing because now that we put the work through all week and see what we can do all week, each and every Friday night. I love it. It took a lot of time because we’ve got some young people, but over spring ball we had a bound more than we had to. Over those past two games, we realized we can do what we can do.”

Aaron Roan said, “It’s just a process. A lot of those guys are young and new. They needed reps at it. Now that’s game three, and I really pleased to see the growth.”

The line and the rest of the Cougars take on Lubbock Coronado on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

The Mustangs are winless, so far, this year, but those losses came to three undefeated teams.

Cooper and Coronado kick it off at 7 p.m.