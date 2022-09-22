The Cooper Cougars put the final touches on non-district play on Friday night with a tough one against Odessa Permian.

Aaron Roan and his team bring a receiving duo with them that is really doing some good work on the offensive side of the ball.

Cam Herron and D’Andre Ralson combined for 66 receptions for 702 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s not just those guys though.

The entire group is good, and you better know where those guys are on the field when you play them.

D’Andre Ralston said, “It started from spring ball. Working together. Getting to know each other. Working our butts off to be the best that we can be. Transfered into the summer. Making sure that our whole receiving corps was here. Making sure that we worked! That’s what we preach. Working! In order to be a successful football team you have to be able to work. That’s what we were preaching. Making sure that our whole core was here.”

Quarterback Chris Warren said, “They all got really close, and they all put in work this summer. I can see that. I’m glad that they are getting acknowledged. They are going out there to compete, and they’re doing great.”

The Cooper offense is going to be tested this week by the Permian Panthers.

They are undefeated. Cooper is 2-2.

The game is at Ratliff Stadium at 7 p.m.