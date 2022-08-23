The Cooper Cougars get the season started on Thursday, and they are ready to go.

The new Cooper football team is looking to improve on their 6-5 record from the 2021 season.

More than half of the starters are back, so the foundation is there.

Head coach Aaron Roan saw his team in action against Odessa High in a scrimmage, and now he’s wants to see his guys play a real game.

Roan said, “This is an exciting time of the season when you can get the first game in. Our kids have been working hard since January, through spring ball, through the summer, through fall camp’s been good. It’s exciting to get the season started. We’re still working and still progressing, but we made some strides last week in the scrimmage. It’s always exciting this time of year to put the ball on the tee and kick it off, and the football season starts.”

It’s almost game time for the Cougars.

They are at home on Thursday night for their opener against Keller.

Cooper is 3-2 against Keller in the last five meetings.